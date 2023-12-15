NDDC renews commitment to peace, pledges support for security agencies in Niger Delta

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has stressed the need for peace and security to create the necessary environment for the rapid development of the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku’s commitment was contained in a statement signed by the Agency’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Pius Ughakpoteni, on Friday.

He made the pledge while speaking during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Nigerian Airforce, led by the Commander 115 Special Operations, Group Captain Ali Idris, at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ogbuku promised that the Commission would continue to assist the security agencies in the Niger Delta region.

He said that NDDC needed the support of security agencies to succeed, noting that security was very important in every society because “without security, there won’t be peace. And without peace there won’t be development.”

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer acknowledged that the security agencies had always supported the Commission by maintaining peace in the Niger Delta region, stating: “NDDC has a responsibility to provide basic facilities to assist the security agencies in discharging their duties.”

Ogbuku said that as an interventionist Agency, NDDC would not hesitate to ensure that those who safeguard the lives and property of the people were given the necessary support to enhance their capacity to maintain security in the Niger Delta region.

He emphasised that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration was focusing on stakeholder engagements, adding that the initiatives would promote peace and facilitate development.

Ogbuku restated: “We need a safe environment for our contractors to work. We want the Niger Delta to be safe for investments and this can happen when the security agencies build the confidence of investors to return to the region.”

Earlier, the Commander 115 Special Operations, Group Captain Idris, said that the mission of the Special Operations was to provide security for the oil installations in the region.

He said:” We are having setbacks because of infrastructure deficiency and we need to have the right environment to be able to provide needed security in our area of operations.”

He appealed for assistance from the NDDC in the provision of some basic infrastructure such as living quarters for the Air Force personnel at the Port Harcourt Air Force Base.

He also requested for the installation of solar-powered street lights and other clean energy facilities for the offices at the base.

Idris assured that the Air Force would continue to work with other security agencies to provide adequate security in the Niger Delta region.