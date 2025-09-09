NDDC reaffirms commitment to education, human capacity building

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting education and human capacity development in the Niger Delta region.

NDDC Deputy Director of Education, Health and Social Services, Florence Ediagbonya, stated this during a sensitisation rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This was a part of activities marking the International Literacy Day.

Ediagbonya emphasised the importance of the event, explaining that the walk aimed to raise awareness about International Literacy Day and to showcase the Commission’s ongoing efforts to promote literacy across the Niger Delta region.

She highlighted several initiatives of the Commission under Dr. Samuel Ogbuku’s leadership aimed at promoting literacy and education.

These include foreign and local postgraduate scholarship programmes, distribution of tablets and educational materials to schools, and other impactful interventions aimed at building an enlightened and inclusive society.

She noted that NDDC had built hostels in different tertiary institutions, constructed classrooms, donated desks, and other facilities in many schools and various communities across the Niger Delta Region.

According to her: “This sensitisation is not only important to the NDDC but also to the world.

“Literacy is the bedrock of development and a fundamental human right.

“Every individual deserves the basic ability to read, write, speak, and communicate.”

Ediagbonya noted that the NDDC was committed to ensuring that communities in the Niger Delta are not left behind in the global pursuit of literacy.

She commended Ogbuku, the NDDC Managing Director, for his dedication to improving education in the region, stating that he had empowered the Education Directorate to intensify action on literacy.

As part of the celebration of International Literacy Day, the NDDC will host a seminar on September 15, 2025 at the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute in Port Harcourt.

The event will explore the theme: “Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace.”

