NDDC promotes tree planting, tackles environmental challenges

The Niger Delta Development Commission has launched a tree-planting campaign aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and community development in the Niger Delta region.

The campaign kicked off with a stakeholders’ meeting in Port Harcourt to create awareness and spur behavioural changes as part of the activities marking this year’s World Environment Day.

Speaking at the occasion, the NDDC Director of Environmental Protection and Control, Engr. Onouha Obeka assured that the Commission was committed to enhancing biodiversity, mitigating climate change, and improving the quality of life of the people in the region.

He commended the stakeholders who volunteered for the cause, urging them to remember the importance of environmental stewardship and collective action in creating a more sustainable future for the Niger Delta.

The Director emphasised the importance of tree planting in addressing critical issues that contribute to environmental degradation, including the lack of eco-friendly practices, deforestation, and unethical business practices.

As part of the activities marking World Environment Day 2025, with a focus on “End Plastic Pollution,” the NDDC donated seven waste segregation disposal facilities to the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the hand over event, the NDDC Director of Environmental Protection and Control observed that the university campus was environmentally friendly, owing to its green campus policy. He noted that the Commission was invited to support the existing environmental culture.



Onuoha stated, “With your already established waste management system, these segregated waste facilities will help improve waste collection.”



The Director of Works, Arc. Henry Onu, who represented the Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, commended the NDDC for its numerous interventions that had benefited the institution. He assured that the donated waste facilities would be put to good use.

