NDDC promotes girl child education in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission has organised sensitisation programmes to promote girl child education in the Niger Delta region, especially in STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education.

Speaking at the “Help the Girl Child” programme in Umuaka Secondary School, Asa, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, the Abia State Representative on the NDDC Board, Chief Eruba Dimgba, stressed the importance of educating the girl child.

He noted that the NDDC was not only embarking on infrastructural development but was also on the path of human capital development, observing: “The NDDC is very eager to develop the human resources in the Niger Delta region. We are giving equal opportunities to the girls in all our educational programmes. I, therefore, urge our girls not to take the back seat in the quest for education.”

In a similar event in Akwa Ibom State, the Akwa Ibom State Representative on the NDDC Board, Pastor Abasiandikan Nkono, encouraged young girls to pursue their dreams with resilience and determination to break barriers and challenge stereotypes.

He stated, “It is not how many times you fall that matters, but your ability to rise each time. As you grow, dare to aspire to success, remain loyal to your nation, and dedicate yourselves to learning.

“The Dr. Samuel Ogbuku-led administration in NDDC is committed to empowering the Niger Delta girl-child by providing opportunities for them to excel in STEM fields. Today, women from this region are making history, becoming scientists, engineers, medical experts, and leaders in global organisations.”

Nkono emphasized the importance of confidence and perseverance: “Being a woman does not make you a second-class citizen. Women are competing globally in all fields. In leadership and academics, never feel inferior. You can innovate, create, and change the world.”

In her opening remarks, the Director of the NDDC Akwa Ibom State Office, Anthonia Akpan, underscored the importance of training the girl-child for a brighter future. She said, “It has always been about the girl-child, and today we are here to train her differently. I am happy that our resource persons are experienced mothers who are tested and trusted. Always remember that as a girl-child, you will one day become a mother, mentor, and important societal figure. It all begins now. Be a good girl today to become a virtuous woman tomorrow.”

The Director of Education, Health, and Social Services (EHSS), Dr George Uzowanne, represented by Senior Manager Angela Shittu, provided insights on the role of science in health and hygiene and demonstrated the proper use of hygiene kits included in the gift packs distributed to the secondary school girls.

One of the resource persons and a consultant to the programmes, Dr Daniel George, stated that the girl child represented the future of the Niger Delta region. He highlighted the challenges and success stories of the girl child, emphasising the importance of early exposure, mentorship, and perseverance in overcoming societal and institutional barriers.

Expressing their gratitude, beneficiaries of the ” NDDC Help the Girl Child” programme Ntuk Abasifreke Lawrence and Effiong Samuel, thanked the NDDC for recognizing and supporting young girls who aspire to build careers in science and technology.

Students from various girls’ secondary schools, accompanied by their teachers, attended the events in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

