NDDC PPP Chair Urges: Hurry up, register for Summit 2023

The Niger Delta Development Commission Public-Private Partnership Committee Chairman, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, has urged all stakeholders to hurry up and register for the NDDC PPP Summit 2023 as time is running out.

Audu-Ohwavborua advised those interested in participating to register by visiting https://bit.ly/NDDC-PPP-Summit.

He said: “Registration is now open, and time is running out for interested participants who want to join the NDDC and its partners in exploring opportunities for collaboration and investment at the game-changing event that will launch a new era of sustainable development in the Niger Delta region.

“I strongly recommend that potential partners and investors not miss this opportunity to be part of the transformation of the Niger Delta region. Register now and join us at the NDDC PPP Summit 2023.”

The summit, themed: “Rewind to Rebirth,” will take place on April 25, 2023 at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It will showcase the NDDC’s new initiative for leveraging Public Private Partnerships to provide alternative funding sources for key development projects and programs.

This initiative aligns with the NDDC’s mandate and Sustainable Development Goal 17, which focuses on partnerships.

Audu-Ohwavborua disclosed that the summit would feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, breakout sessions, networking events and an exhibition of projects and initiatives by the NDDC and its partners.