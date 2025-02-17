NDDC poised for greater impact in Niger Delta, Board Chairman assures

The Chairman of the Governing Board, Niger Delta Development Commission, Chiedu Ebie, has assured that the Commission is poised to make a more significant impact in the development of the Niger Delta region.



Ebie, who gave the assurance during the two-day Board and Management Retreat of the NDDC in Ikeja, Lagos State, said “the Commission was building on the foundation it established in 2024 to refine our strategies for enhancing operations to achieve greater efficiency and effectiveness.”

The retreat, which attracted members of the National Assembly, past chairmen, managing directors of the NDDC, and key stakeholders, had the theme: “Repositioning NDDC for Efficient Service Delivery.”

Ebie said: “We remain guided by the clarion call of the Honourable Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, as we align with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. The eight presidential priorities encompassing food security, poverty eradication, job creation, and the fight against corruption serve as our roadmap toward a brighter and more prosperous Niger Delta.”

“At the core of this retreat is the vital need for unity and synergy. Our success depends not on individual expertise alone but on our collective efforts as a cohesive team. This retreat provides an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between Board Members and Management, ensuring that our shared vision translates into effective service delivery. By working together, we can enhance NDDC’s efficiency, accountability, and overall impact.”

In his presentation, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, restated the Commission’s commitment to the presidential mandate to change the narrative in Nigeria’s oil-producing region.

He stated: “The President gave us a matching order during our inauguration to positively turn things around in the Niger Delta region. The Board and Management have worked vigorously to meet Mr. President’s expectations. Six months after our inauguration, we were able to commission some significant projects as part of the one-year anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration.

He recalled that between May 18 and May 28, 2024, the NDDC commissioned five major development projects across the Niger Delta region. He said this included the 27.5-kilometre Ogbia-Nembe Road, constructed in partnership with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC.

“Similarly, we commissioned the 6km Iko-Atabrikang-Akata-Opulom-Ikot Inwang-Okoroutip-Iwochang Road and 600m Ibeno Bridge in Ibeno LOcal Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, as well as the 9km Obehie-Oke-Ikpe Road in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State.

He said in the area of electricity, “We commissioned the 45-km double-circuit 33KV feeder line from Omotosho Power Station to Okitipupa in Ondo State. This electrification project supplies light to the 25 local governments in darkness for 15 years. We also inaugurated the 1×15MVA 33/11KV electricity injection substation in Amufi, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area in Benin City, Edo State.”

The Managing Director affirmed that the NDDC was engaging all stakeholders to ensure harmony and cooperation in the task of developing the Niger Delta region. He noted that the Commission organised a successful Niger Delta Summit, which brought key stakeholders under one roof.

Ogbuku reiterated the Commission’s commitment to transformational leadership and accountability. He stated that NDDC engaged the globally renowned audit firm KPMG to review its operations and that the report’s recommendations would be fully implemented to enhance transparency and efficiency.



He emphasized that data would drive all NDDC programmes to ensure proper monitoring and equitable distribution of benefits. Regarding the Commission’s youth empowerment initiative, he confirmed that payments to registered beneficiaries had commenced.

Ogbuku highlighted recent infrastructural development, particularly road projects. He said the Auchi-Eruwe road had been completed and was now in good condition. Additionally, work on the Port Harcourt-Owerri road had progressed to the asphalting stage.



The NDDC boss said that the Commission engaged International Oil Companies (IOCs) to attract partnerships for large-scale projects. “We are collaborating with Nigeria LNG (NLNG) to facilitate the construction of the Bonny Ring Road. The other major road projects, he said, included the Kaa-Ataba and Borokiri-Okrika roads,



He noted that 2025 would mark NDDC’s 25th anniversary, with a series of activities planned, including the commissioning of completed projects, noting: “A major highlight will be the inaugural Niger Delta Sports Festival, aimed at fostering regional integration and developing amateur sporting talents. Akwa Ibom State will host the festival.”

The NDDC boss highlighted the success of the Commission’s Foreign Post-Graduate Scholarship Programme, which had benefitted 2,700 students so far, noting the outstanding performance of some scholars in Coventry University in the United Kingdom.

