NDDC, LIFE-ND boost agricultural transformation agenda

The Niger Delta Development Commission and the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises, Niger Delta, LIFE-ND, have stepped up efforts to boost agricultural transformation in the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC and LIFE-ND officials inspected incubation centres in Akwa Ibom, Imo and Rivers states to assess the performance of the agricultural programme in rural communities.

Speaking during the inspection of Samwart Farms in Opobo, Rivers State, the Director, Agriculture and Fisheries, Dr. Winifred Madume, noted that the NDDC embarked on the oversight function to ascertain the level of implementation of the programme.

She stated that the commission was committed to meeting its counterpart funding and rural economic transformation in line with national agricultural goals.

Madume said the inspection provided an opportunity to engage with incubatees, and identify areas for further improvement under the LIFE-ND programme, a collaborative initiative of NDDC, International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, the Federal Government and participating states. The three-day inspection covered incubation sites in Delta, Imo, and Akwa Ibom States.

She said: “This initiative is a tripartite programme of the NDDC, Federal Government, IFAD and state governments. It focuses on empowering rural youth and women in agriculture, particularly in poultry, and aquaculture value chains. We have come here on oversight function to ensure that the objectives of this program are being carried out as agreed. We do this periodically. This inspection is ongoing in states funded by the NDDC.”

The Special Assistant to the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Abi Morris, expressed satisfaction with the implementation status of the programme and the enthusiasm of the young agripreneurs undergoing incubation. He noted this during an inspection to one of the training centers in Akabuka in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area.

“This programme is a clear example of development in action. It goes beyond training to unlocking livelihoods and reshaping mindsets. The Commission will continue to support initiatives that equip our youth with the tools to succeed.”

One of the beneficiaries, Atonye Ogolo, in Rivers State, thanked the NDDC for this initiative as it has equipped him with the necessary knowledge and funding to start his own agro-business.

In his own remarks, during oversight functions in Imo State, Director II of Agriculture and Fisheries, Tonye Frank-Oputu emphasized on the objectives of the initiative. He noted: “This initiative is commendable as it ensures food security in the Niger Delta. This is why the NDDC is investing in the rural areas.”

In Imo State, Unanka Jovita, an incubatee at Sirkilo Memorial Farms, Nguru Umuaro Community in Ngor-Okpala LGA, Imo State, commended the program for significantly enhancing her agribusiness venture.

In Akwa Ibom, the Assistant Director, Agriculture and Fisheries, Chikezie Munachimso, applauded the selection process for incubation centers. “From interactions with incubators and incubatees, we can tell that the selection process was genuine. Most incubators have the capacity and facilities to absorb more incubatees if extension is given. I urge the incubatees to make good use of this opportunity.”

Dr. Okoko Atim, the head of Timma Fish and Agro Services, an incubation center in Ikot Akpa Ekop, Mpkat Enin LGA, Akwa Ibom State, expressed gratitude to the NDDC.

An incubatee, Udofia Samuel, thanked NDDC and the Federal Government for the laudable project. He expressed joy that he was among those selected. He said: “This training has given me the avenue to learn about fish production, processing and marketing. I also thank my incubator for the knowledge acquired.”

