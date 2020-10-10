The Niger Delta Development Commission says it is only in its Central Bank of Nigeria Offshore Account that international oil companies can pay their monies into.

The commission said this in a statement by Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, its Acting Managing Director, on Friday in Abuja.

According to Pondei, the clarification has become necessary to guide members of the public, especially international oil companies, from being duped.

He said this was especially so as a certain security agency was coercing international oil companies into paying three per cent revenue of their commission into a private account in the United Kingdom.

He said: “It has come to the attention of the management of the NDDC that certain security agency is coercing international oil companies into paying three per cent revenue of the commission into a private account in London and in the security agency’s account in London.

“Kindly note that it is only the account of the NDDC in the CBN offshore account that such monies can be paid into.

“Any company that has paid as directed by the security agency should immediately contact Barrister Clever Okoro, the Director Legal Service of the NDDC on +2348130117598.”