NDDC holds thanksgiving for successful 25th anniversary

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says it has every reason to thank God for successfully celebrating its 25th anniversary across the Niger Delta region without any untoward incident.

The Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said this at a thanksgiving ceremony at the NDDC Event Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ogbuku emphasised the importance of expressing gratitude to God for the Commission’s achievements over the years.

The event was attended by the NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye; Executive Director of Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde; other Directors; and staff of the Commission.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer stated that thanksgiving was a good way to seek the face of God, noting that showing gratitude even in the midst of challenges would bring about a positive turnaround.

Ogbuku observed that the achievements recorded by the Commission over the past 25 years should be attributed to the benevolence of God.

He said: “We have sought the face of God in a week-long spiritual activity, denying the body and flesh, for God to intervene in the affairs of the Commission because in every journey in life, there are bound to be challenges.

“We believe that though there are challenges, God can make us overcome them with our prayers and supplications.”

The NDDC’s helmsman, who also admonished the Commission’s staff to shun every form of evil act to avoid God’s wrath, said the present NDDC Board would remain focused and committed to the development of the Niger Delta region.

He maintained that under his leadership, the NDDC Management would continue to work in harmony with staff, soliciting more support to enable the Board and Management to achieve their targeted goals.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director of Administration and Human Resources,. Patrick Ekade, thanked God for the successes the NDDC had recorded over the years.

Also speaking, the NDDC fellowship Pastor, Udoma Sabbath, observed that God had answered the prayers of the staff by bringing a Board and a Chief Executive Officer “that are determined to make a difference in the Niger Delta region”.