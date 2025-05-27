NDDC emphasises social bonding for children

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has restated its commitment to prioritising the well-being of children in the Niger Delta region, focusing on social bonding and inclusion.

NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, stated this during the commemoration of the International Children’s Day at the NDDC Event Centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ogbuku was represented by the NDDC Deputy Director of Education, Health, and Social Services, Chioma Nwakwue, at the event.

He stated that beyond infrastructural development, the Commission emphasises human capital development.

He stressed: “We, at the NDDC, are passionate about our children in the region, and we are committed to putting smiles on their faces.

“We decided to commemorate this event because our children are the future of the Niger Delta region.

“They are a generation that will shape the region and the world to come.

“We must ensure that their development is handled with care.

“This would make a positive impact on the lives of our children and ensure we all have a better tomorrow.”

The NDDC boss stated that the children were selected from diverse backgrounds, including some from orphanages, government schools, and private schools.

Also Read:

Ogbuku said: “Some of these children have not witnessed a gathering such as this.

“This is not just an opportunity for them to interact with other children, but also an avenue for social inclusion and bonding.”

One of the speakers at the occasion, Dr. Shirley Minakaro, highlighted the importance of goal setting, kicking off her session by using affirmations on the children.

Minakaro said: “It is important to reflect on your goals regularly, take concrete steps towards them, and stay focused on achieving these goals.

“As children, you must visualise the kind of future you want for yourself.

“You must write down what you want to be in the future.

“Goals are a crucial part of growth.”

The NDDC gave out U-lesson tablets, school bags, and other educational materials to the children.

Post Views: 5