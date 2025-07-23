NDDC donates mobility aids to persons with disabilities in Bayelsa

The Niger Delta Development Commission has donated supportive aids and mobility devices to persons living with disabilities in Bayelsa State.

Speaking at an awareness programme organised for people with disabilities at the NDDC Bayelsa State office in Yenagoa, the Commission’s Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, urged persons with disabilities to maintain a positive outlook and not feel inferior due to their disabilities.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the Director of the Bayelsa State Office, Engr. Godknows Alamiesiegha, acknowledged the importance of encouraging people living with different challenges.

He advised: “Life is a privilege, and you should be proud of yourself. NDDC is committed to inclusivity and the social welfare of all persons in the Niger Delta region. This is not the first time we have supported persons with disabilities, and it certainly will not be the last. We cherish and love you, and we urge you to persevere because where there is a will, there is a way.”

The NDDC boss promised that the Commission would continue to prioritise the welfare of persons with disabilities in its programmes.

He stated: “The NDDC Board and Management recognise your challenges, and we always plan for you.”

Technical Adviser on NDDC to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Nyenye Kuro Matthias, acknowledged the event’s impact, stating that it was the first time persons with disabilities had gathered in large numbers to benefit from such a well-structured initiative.

He remarked, “We deeply appreciate this gesture from NDDC. We assure you that the supportive aids will be used well. We urge the NDDC to consider PWDs in their youth and women’s training programmes and employment opportunities.”

Giving a mental health awareness talk, the lead facilitator, Dr Daniel Smile George, emphasised the need to recognise mental health as a form of disability, citing global statistics that indicate a high level of mental health challenges.

He stressed: “Raising awareness about mental health will encourage individuals to seek help early, thereby reducing mental health disorders within the society.”

The Chairman of the National Association of Persons with Disabilities in Bayelsa State, Ekpomokumor Mayor, thanked the NDDC for the donations and support to persons living with disabilities.

He said: “We thank the NDDC for its continued support to our members. We are grateful to the medical personnel and support staff for all their contributions to ensure the execution of this programme.”

One of the beneficiaries, Dennis Stephen, expressed his gratitude after receiving a wheelchair. He said that he had struggled with mobility since his leg was deformed.

“Before today, moving around was a challenge. NDDC has given me a new opportunity to regain my mobility, and for that, I am grateful,” he said.

The NDDC distributed mobility aids, including wheelchairs, crutches, walking frames, mobility aids for the visually impaired, hearing aids and visual aids.

