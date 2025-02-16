NDDC donates mobility aids to persons with disabilities in Akwa Ibom

The Niger Delta Development Commission has donated essential mobility aids and assistive devices to persons living with disabilities in Akwa Ibom State as part of the activities to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities,

Speaking at the event in Uyo, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, urged the physically challenged persons to embrace their uniqueness and not feel inferior due to their disabilities.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the Akwa Ibom State Representative on the NDDC Board, Pastor Abasiandikan Nkono, acknowledged the importance of the event’s theme: “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future.”

He said: “Life is a privilege, and you should be proud of yourself. NDDC is committed to inclusivity and the social welfare of all persons in the Niger Delta region. This is not the first time we are supporting persons with disabilities, and it certainly will not be the last. We cherish and love you, and we urge you to persevere because where there is a will, there is a way.”

The NDDC Director in Akwa Ibom State Office, Anthonia Akpan, noted that the Commission would continue prioritising the welfare of persons with disabilities in its programmes.

“The NDDC Board and Management recognise your challenges, and we always plan for you. Your happiness is our happiness, and our MD/CEO, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, genuinely cares about your well-being,” she noted.

The Special Assistant to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State on Persons with Disabilities, Nene Bassey, acknowledged the event’s impact, stating that it was the first time persons with disabilities had gathered in large numbers to benefit from such a well-structured initiative.

She remarked, “We deeply appreciate this gesture from NDDC. We assure you that the equipment distributed today will be used well. We will not sell or misuse them, as we understand that responsible utilisation will encourage continued support and foster inclusivity. We urge NDDC to consider PWDs in their youth and women’s training programmes and employment opportunities.”

One of the highlights at the occasion was a mental health awareness session by Dr Eniekop Godwin, a specialist psychiatrist from the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital. He emphasised the need to recognise mental health as a form of disability, citing global statistics that indicate that one in four individuals experience mental health challenges.

He stressed: “Raising awareness about mental health will encourage individuals to seek help early, thereby reducing mental health disorders within society.”

A beneficiary, Janet Eyo Umoh, an indigene of Ibeno residing in Uyo, shared her gratitude after receiving a wheelchair. She had struggled with mobility since her leg amputation last year.

“Before today, moving around was a challenge. NDDC has given me a new opportunity to regain my mobility, and for that, I am grateful,” she said.

The NDDC distributed mobility aids, including wheelchairs, crutches, walking frames, movement aids for the blind, hearing aids, visual aids, and braille books.

