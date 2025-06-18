NDDC commissions Bayelsa State office complex

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commissioned its new State Office complex in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The office complex was commissioned by the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Olanipekun Olukoyede, with the support of the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor Diri commended the NDDC for acquiring and upgrading the building to provide a conducive working environment for its staff.

He stated: “We are happy to have this befitting edifice in Yenagoa, acquired by the NDDC as a cosy working environment for its staff and for all who may find themselves in the commission.

“Additionally, the Renewed Hope Multi-Purpose Training Centre, also commissioned today, will provide succour during the annual flooding in Bayelsa, when our people are displaced. We also request that the Centre be replicated across all local government areas of the state. The intervention by the NDDC is very key and acceptable by the Bayelsa State Government.”

Also speaking at the occasion, Olukoyede lauded the NDDC for its prudent use of recovered funds. “I have come to identify with good governance, accountability, transparency, and the judicious use of resources, which are within my mandate. Due to the recoveries we have made, some of these projects have become feasible. What I have seen with the management of the NDDC in the last two years convinces me that this management knows what it is doing,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh emphasised the importance of collaboration between the NDDC and state governments. “The presence of the Governor here shows that the Bayelsa State Government is in support of the Commission. The NDDC is not in competition with any tier of government; it intervenes whenever necessary. I call on other state governments to demonstrate similar support and commitment. Today, we are witnessing the commissioning of this edifice, acquired, restructured, and furnished by the NDDC for the use of its staff. Moving from a rented building to this permanent structure means increased productivity,” the Minister said.

In his speech, the NDDC Managing Director,, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to fostering partnerships that improve the well-being of Niger Deltans.

He noted: “The NDDC is an interventionist agency of the Federal Government, and we are willing to partner with state governments in any area that will be beneficial to the people of the region. Today, we celebrate the institutionalisation of NDDC in Bayelsa State, and the people of Bayelsa have come out to witness this momentous event. Within the space of two weeks, the NDDC will be commissioning three state offices. We started with Cross River State, now Bayelsa, and soon another state, demonstrating our commitment to operational excellence.”

The NDDC Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Alabo Boma Iyaye, acknowledged the support of the Bayelsa State Government and the EFCC. “We are thankful to the Government of Bayelsa State for providing us with an enabling environment to operate in the state. We also specially thank the EFCC for assisting in the recovery of funds that have made it possible for us to execute and commission these projects,” he said.

