NDDC Chairman extols departed Ondo centenarian

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Chiedu Ebie, has described the departed centenarian and patriarch of the Abegunde family, Chief Williams Abegunde Fagbegi, as a trail blazer in his community in Akure, Ondo State.

Ebie spoke during the funeral service of Fagbegi at the Cathedral Church of Saint David, Ijomu, Akure.

He remarked that his successes and achievements in various fields should be celebrated.

The NDDC Chairman, conveyed his condolences on behalf of the Board and Management of the Commission to the family of the deceased, including the NDDC Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde.

He noted that Pa Fagbegi’s transition would be felt not only by his family members but by other Nigerians because of his several contributions in various aspects of life.

Ebie urged the family to be comforted that their patriarch lived a good and fulfilled life, adding: “His precepts will continue to inspire his family, friends and associates to aspire to accomplish greatness and establish a worthy legacy too.”

In his remarks, the NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, said that the departed centenarian lived a life worthy of emulation.

Ogbuku said: “We are here to honour and celebrate him, as well as support his children whose towering personalities are evidence of his enduring legacies.”

He said that the departed patriarch was a successful farmer and visionary who placed a high premium on education for his children.

He added: “He exemplified hard work, love and devotion, with a passion for education as a panacea to poverty.”

He observed that with their son as one of the Executive Directors in the NDDC, Ondo State would surely get its fair share from all NDDC programmes and projects.

Responding on behalf of the family, Hon. Abegunde thanked the NDDC for coming to comfort them as they performed the funeral ceremonies of their patriarch.

Also Read:

According to him, the deceased touched many lives and achieved remarkable milestones in his lifetime.

He thanked friends and associates for joining the Abegunde family to bid farewell to Pa Williams Abegunde Fagbegi, noting: “Your presence provided immense comfort and strength for us as we celebrate his journey to eternity.

“Your presence is evidence of enduring bonds that we share.”

The burial ceremony was graced by many important personalities, including the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade.