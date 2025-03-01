NDDC celebrates Niger Delta tradition, hosts cultural expo

The Niger Delta Development Commission has brought together cultural troupes from the nine Niger Delta states to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Speaking at the Niger Delta Arts and Culture Expo organised by the NDDC in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Commission’s Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting the unique traditions of the Niger Delta people.

Ogbuku who was represented by the Executive Director, Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, highlighted the need to deepen the significance of Niger Delta’s cultural heritage beyond entertainment.

He noted: “Africans are known and respected for their culture. Nigerians, and particularly Niger Deltans, are born into an enviable heritage that must not be allowed to die. The current leadership in the NDDC has put this event together to remind us of who we are and to showcase the depth of our cultural wealth to the world.”

Ogbuku observed that the Arts and Culture Expo, with the theme: “Echoes of Our Heritage: Celebrating Niger Delta’s Rich Cultural Legacy,” provided a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the region, which included the traditional music, dance performances, and a lecture on the legacies of the people of the Niger Delta region.

The keynote speaker, Dr Samuel Dede, a renowned actor and scholar, affirmed the importance of sustaining our cultural values, stating that it was wrong to perceive cultural festivals as mere entertainment.

He highlighted the need for cultural events that portray the struggles, resilience, and social advocacy of the Niger Delta people, rather than just performances for government dignitaries.

Dede emphasised that cultural heritage entailed more than performances. He noted that “it includes rites, traditions, indigenous knowledge, political beliefs, language, food, art, and even digital cultures that will shape the future.”

The Arts and Culture Expo featured colourful dance presentations by women groups from the nine Niger Delta states, cultural troupes, and a variety of traditional displays, all showcasing the diversity of the region’s artistic expressions.

The NDDC presented awards to outstanding dance troupes, winners of Mr. and Mrs Niger Delta, as contributors to Niger Delta’s cultural promotion.

