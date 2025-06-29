NDDC begins 25th anniversary in Ondo, honours Abegunde

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, says the Commission’s 25th anniversary celebration will begin with a thanksgiving service in Akure, Ondo State on July 6, 2025.

Ogbuku, who spoke at a reception in honour of the NDDC Executive Director Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, described him as a dependable ally.

He said he is a worthy son of Akure.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer thanked God for the life of the celebrant whom he said had made numerous plausible exploits.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding the celebrant worthy of being appointed into the governing board of the Commission.

He said the Commission came to honour and celebrate with one of their own as a family, noting: “NDDC is a family and this is demonstrated by the presence of some of the board members, irrespective of their tight schedule.”

Ogbuku said he was in Delta State on Friday for the inspection of the ongoing 24km Gbaregolor-Ogualaha Road with a 576m bridge in Ugheli South Local Government Area.

He said: “Hon. Abegunde is a worthy ambassador who maintains a good relationship with the Ondo State Government and we will leverage this in our service delivery to the people of Ondo.”

The creme de la creme of the society graced the occasion, including the Chairman, NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie; Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Hon. Boma Iyaye; and Ondo State Representative on the NDDC Board, Hon. Otito Atikase.

In his remarks, the Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, observed that Abegunde, who functioned as a member of the House of Representatives, among other positions he has held, stands tall among other men.

Aiyedatiwa stated that he had gone a long way with the celebrant whom he said has a human heart, describing him as a jolly good fellow.

He said: “At 70, life begins for Abegunde who is blessed with good health, strength and peace of mind.

“God called Abraham at 75 for greater tasks ahead and this is just his beginning.”

Other speakers included the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Olaide Adelami, and Oba Ogunlade Oladetoyinbo, the Deji of Akure.

The event climaxed with the unveiling of a book on the celebrant, titled: “Abena: Footprints of Courage and Resilience,” written by Dayo Awude, with the Book Reviewer as Dr. Festus Adebayo.

Meanwhile, the NDDC Managing Director launched the book on behalf of the governing board, promising to make the book available to schools in the state.

The celebrant thanked his guests and wished them well, praying for their journey mercies.

