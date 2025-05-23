NDDC backs security agencies, assures on development projects

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has pledged continued assistance to the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies operating in the Niger Delta region, assuring them of the Commission’s continued support and collaboration.

The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, stated this during a courtesy visit by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla.

The naval chief was at the NDDC Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, with his entourage.

Stressing the need for partnership, Ogbuku noted: “Security and development are intertwined; partnership between the security agencies and the NDDC cannot be overlooked.

“These security agencies are crucial partners in achieving sustainable development.

“Sustainable development cannot be holistically achieved without partnerships.

“When we resumed office, we decided to rewind to rebirth; transiting from transaction to transformation has resulted in probity and accountability in everything we do.

“This paradigm shift has enabled the NDDC to establish synergistic partnerships across the board.

“Our policy is not to build and donate projects.

“Whatever we build must be put to proper use.

“Beyond infrastructural projects, the NDDC is more than willing to invest in research that will proffer solutions to the environmental, aqua-cultural, and agricultural challenges peculiar to us in the region.

“All these, and many more, are in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“Today, the NDDC is different because President Tinubu is invested in the development of the Niger Delta region and has kept the Commission on its toes to ensure the fulfilment of its mandate.”

Speaking earlier, Vice Admiral Ogalla expressed appreciation of the Nigerian Navy to the NDDC for their support over the years, noting the laudable infrastructural projects executed by the NDDC for the Nigerian Navy.

He said: “The NDDC has done much for the Nigerian Navy.

“We appreciate this support so far and seek further assistance and collaboration.

“We are ready to partner and cooperate with you in making the region safe and secure for our people.”

Ogalla urged the NDDC management to complete some ongoing projects for the Nigerian Navy in the region as the Niger Delta is their primary operating area.

