NDDC assures on speedy completion of 24km Gbaregolor-Ogulaha Road

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has said the Commission is committed to the speedy completion of the Gbaregolor-Ogulaha Road project Phase I in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ogbuku, who was accompanied by the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Chiedu Ebie; Executive Director Project, Victor Antai; and some members of the House of Representatives Committee on the NDDC on an assessment tour of the 24km road project, said with a bridge spanning 576m, the project was massive, stating that billions of naira had already been expended on the project.

He said the construction of the road would reduce poverty through positive contribution to the economic growth of the host communities and their neighbours.

He said the project would also improve the security situation and enhance rapid infrastructural development, noting that the road network when completed would connect ten communities in Bomadi, Ughelli South and Burutu Local Government Areas in the Delta State.

According to Ogbuku: “The project is one of the legacy projects which was captured in the 2024 budget of the commission as part of the fund approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to facilitate completion of legacy projects across the region.

“The President’s approval also includes the Kaa-Ataba Bridge, the Bonny Ring Road and the Okrika-Borokiri Bridge in Rivers State, among others.”

The NDDC boss noted that concerns were raised about the design of the bridge and variation put up by the contractor, but in a meeting with the Chairman of the construction company, the issues were resolved.

He assured expectant residents who trooped out to welcome the delegation to the community that the Commission was concerned about their plight.

Giving Details about the project, representative of the contracting firm, Engineer Nicholas Masoliba, explained that 70 percent of the project, which started in 2009, had been achieved, noting that due to the impact of erosion, there was need for adjustment on the original design which included extension of the bridge.

