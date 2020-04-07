NDDC alerts Nigerians on fraudulent social media accounts offering jobs, contracts

The Niger Delta Development Commission on Tuesday warned the public to disregard social media accounts advertising jobs and contracts opportunities in the commission.

Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, NDDC Acting Managing Director, gave the warning in a statement in Port Harcourt, and said that two Facebook accounts had been purportedly opened in his name to dupe unsuspecting Nigerians.

Pondei said: “The two Facebook accounts used in deceiving Nigerians were operated by so-called ‘Dr. Alfred of SDG’ with phone number: 08148615295.

“Also, Truecaller application identifies the phone number as belonging to Engineer Alfred.

“Clearly, the Facebook accounts were created for the purpose of duping unsuspecting members of the public and in the process bringing the NDDC and its Chief Executive Officer to disrepute.”

The managing director said the impersonators were collating a list of contractors with jobs in the commission as well as negotiating payments purportedly on his behalf before the discovery.

He said: “Prof. Pondei does not have an active Facebook account as he is occupied with the repositioning of NDDC.

“The accounts are cloned buttons activated by scammers to use the name and photograph of Prof. Pondei to defraud members of the public.

“Anyone who relates with Pondei on Facebook does so at a huge risk, as the acting managing director has not solicited for payment of any kind as a condition for employment or contracts.”

Pondei advised individuals and groups willing to do business with NDDC to always crosscheck facts at the commission’s official website and other social media handles.

According to him, the matter has been reported to security agencies to investigate and bring the criminals behind the fake accounts to justice.