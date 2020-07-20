The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives probing the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The Committee is probing the spending of N81.5 billion by the Interim Management Committee of the intervention agency in the first five months of the year.

Akpabio will answer questions largely on the allegations raised against him by a former Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh.

The incumbent Executive Director Projects of the NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, has finally been allowed into the venue of the hearing.

Ojougboh was initially barred from entering by security operatives who had taken position at the entrance of the meeting room long before sitting was due to start.