NDDC advocates inclusive approach to conflict management

The Niger Delta Development Commission is advocating an innovative approach, which will be inclusive, for conflict management and dispute resolution in the Niger Delta region.

Speaking during a capacity-building programme in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the NDDC Board, Chiedu Ebie, said it was necessary to equip traditional rulers, clergy, and community leaders with effective strategies for resolving disputes and fostering regional peace

He identified peace as a catalyst for development and crisis as a significant hindrance. He urged community leaders to adopt dynamic approaches to conflict resolution and commended the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, for initiating the new approach.

Dr Ogbuku underscored the importance of proactive conflict management in his remarks, stating: “Let us not wait until conflicts arise; we must be proactive. Our responsibility is to equip community leaders with the necessary tools to prevent and manage disputes effectively.”

He highlighted the NDDC’s broader role beyond infrastructure development, noting that the Commission was equally committed to human capital development. “As an interventionist agency, our mandate extends beyond projects and road construction. We are also investing in people, fostering regional integration, and strengthening conflict resolution mechanisms to ensure sustainable peace,” he noted.

Also Read:

The NDDC boss stressed the need for regional cooperation, citing ecological degradation as a common challenge uniting the Niger Delta states. “Despite our linguistic differences, we share issues such as conflicts and environmental challenges. Without peace, development cannot thrive,” he said.

The Managing Director urged the clergy to promote peace through their teachings and encouraged traditional rulers to foster inclusivity and generosity within their communities. He identified greed and exclusion from decision-making as key drivers of conflict and urged leaders to engage their people transparently to build trust and harmony.

In his welcome address, the NDDC Acting Director of Conflict Management and Dispute Resolution, Goddy Ogedegbe reiterated that crisis prevention was crucial to sustainable development. “We should not wait for conflicts to escalate before seeking solutions. In any environment plagued by crisis, progress is impossible,” he said.

The traditional ruler of the Elelenwo community, Eze Samuel Chukwu praised the NDDC for fostering dialogue among stakeholders. He urged communities to protect NDDC projects and discourage vandalism, emphasising the critical role of local leaders in maintaining peace.

Post Views: 25