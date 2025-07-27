NDD2025: Experts call for strategic pathways for Nigeria’s sustainable development

Nigerian experts have called for bold and strategic pathways to harness diaspora talents and investment as a strong driver of Nigeria’s sustainable development.

This echoed through the thematic session at the 2025 National Diaspora Day celebration, themed: “Optimising Formidable Diaspora Potentials for National Development and Growth.”

Opening the discussion, Voke Ogueh, a STEM leader and advocate and a US Presidential Awardee, urged the country to deliberately invest in Sciences, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education, especially for young people and women.

Ogueh emphasised that innovation and digital literacy are critical to empowering young Nigerians and closing the global opportunity gap.

Speaking in the same vein, Prof. Hakeem Ibikunle Tijani of Morgan State University, Maryland, USA stressed the importance of historical consciousness and strategic leadership in policymaking.

He encouraged Nigeria to draw in-depth academic and cultural insights within its Diaspora, to redesign its course for development and growth.

Tijani requested sustained academic exchanges and cross-border knowledge transfer.

Contributing, Prof. Adedeji Bodunde Badiru, CEO, AB International Consulting Services (ABICS), Ohio, USA, advocated a systems-thinking approach to national development.

Badiru stressed that productivity, process optimisation and strategic planning, which are hallmarks of global success, must be embraced by both the public and private sectors in Nigeria for robust growth.

Dr. Adebayo Akintobi, Founder, the Global Health Charity and Training Foundation, discussed the need for stronger partnerships between Nigerian health institutions and diaspora professionals, particularly in strengthening the healthcare system.

Also Read

He highlighted the role of diaspora-led training, telemedicine, and community-based health initiatives as necessary tools for bridging health inequalities and improving access to quality care.

Akintobi equally suggested greater intentionality towards healthcare reforms, noting that only five percent is currently invested in health insurance schemes, compared to other sectoral investments, which he urged the government to address.

The session concluded with calls for necessary policy mechanisms that formally integrate diaspora knowledge and skills into Nigeria’s development agenda, thereby framing the Nigerian Diaspora not just as contributors, but as co-architects of the nation’s progress.

The session, moderated by Prof. Akintunde Akinade of Georgetown University, Qatar, was a key highlight of National Diaspora Day (NDD) celebration.

Post Views: 2