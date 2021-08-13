NDC graduates Course 29, confers award of fellowship on 96 participants

The National Defence College (NDC) on Friday conferred awards of Fellowship of Defence College (FDC) on 96 participants of its Course 29 who graduated after 11 months of training.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the course, which commenced in September 2020, has 22 participants from the Nigerian Army, 25, from the Nigerian Navy and 11 from the Nigerian Air Force.

There were 24 participants from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) comprising six from Nigeria Police, three each from Department of State Service (DSS), National intelligence Agency (NIA) and Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) among others.

There were also 14 international participants from 10 African countries of the Republic of Niger, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Mali, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Republic of Congo and Chad as well as allied counties of Bangladesh, Nepal and Germany.

The Commandant of NDC, Rear Adm. Oladele Daji, said that the broad study theme for Course 29 was the “4th Industrial Revolution and National Development in Nigeria.”

Daji said the course curriculum was reviewed to make it more relevant to the demands of contemporary and emerging security and geo-strategic imperatives in line with best practices, adding that the course content was implemented 100 per cent through various innovations and ingenuity.

He expressed confidence that the participants were adequately equipped to contribute immensely to policy formulation while also offering cost effective strategies to address national, regional and international security and developmental challenges.

According to him, the officers graduating have applied themselves to the training and are deserving of the award of the fellowship of the National Defence College.

“On this note, I commend graduates for the commitment and resilience they have displayed throughout the course,” he said.

The commandant said that the college through the Centre for Strategic Research and Studies had continued to partner with relevant credible national, regional and international organisations to undertake research, training and conferences targeted at addressing specific issues.

He noted that the reports of the various research efforts, conferences and training workshops were published regularly and shared with relevant MDAs and stakeholders for further actions.

He explained that this was one key area in which the college continues to contribute to nation building and development.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous support for the college towards fulfilling its mandate by providing strategic direction to support national development.