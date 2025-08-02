NDA’s curriculum is designed to tackle insecurity – Commandant

Major-General Abdul Khalifah, the Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy, says that its curriculum is designed to produce officers that would tackle the current security challenges in the country.

The commandant said this at the ongoing Exercise Camp Highland for Army Cadets of Regular Course 72 and Short Service Course 48 on Saturday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exercise is being held at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos.

Khalifah said that the camp highland exercise is part of the practical outdoor exercise designed for the graduating cadets of the academy.

“The camp highland training is the final practical outdoor exercise for graduating cadets; so what we are doing here is adventure fitness and it is in line with our curriculum.

“Over the years we have been coming here, because we found the type of training package here to be in sync with some of our training objectives.

“This training and even what we have given them in the academy, you know, improves their stamina, endurance, resilience, and the ability to confront challenges and overcome them.

“Some of the things you have seen here, like the obstacle, both on land and in the water and other scenarios are towards making the cadets better officers ready to defend Nigeria,” he said.

The commandant, who said that the 470 cadets would be graduating from NDA by September, described the camp highland exercise as part of the last activities carried out by them.

Khalifah expressed optimism that the cadets would be professional and disciplined officers when they are commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

