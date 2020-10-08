The Nigerian Defence Academy says the October 10 Passing Out Parade (POP) of its cadets, to be graced by President Muhammadu Buhari, will be held under strict COVID-19 protocol.

The NDA Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi stated this in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said that the combined Passing Out Parade was for the 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army).

“The special guest of honour for the event is President Muhammadu Buhari.

“To this end, in compliance of safety guidelines and National Centre for Disease Control protocol against COVID-19, only guests with appropriate invitation cards will be allowed to attend the event.”

According to him, guests with valid invitation are required to assemble at Ribadu Cantonment for parking of vehicles, screening and conveyance to the parade venue by 05:00 hours on October 10.

He added that individual guests will not be granted access to the venue.

“The general public should note that Kawo-Mando-Airport road will be busy from 5am-4pm.

“As such, road users who do not have anything to do around the NDA area are advised to use alternative routes to avoid unnecessary bottleneck.”

He also advised road users to use Kaduna Airport-Afaka-Rigachukun-Kawo road, as alternative route.

Abdullahi also said passengers connecting Rigasa Railway station from Kaduna City could use Kawo-Nnamdi Azikiwe byepass-Bakin Ruwa-Rigasa road.

“Similarly those plying Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road could use Rigachikun-Kaduna Airport-Airport Round about-Birnin Gwari road.

“We appeal to road users to bear with the situation as all arrangements to ensure a hitch-free event have been put in place.

“We wish to inform the public that the parade will be streamed live on Nigerian Television Authority from 8:00 am.,” Abdullahi said.