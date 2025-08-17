NDA sends off Cadet to Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

In a heartfelt ceremony, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) honoured Cadet JT Adekunle as he prepares to leave for the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom for further military training.

The Public Relations Officer of the academy, Major Mohammed Maidawa, revealed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Saturday in Kaduna.

Maidawa said the event, held on Thursday at the NDA Headquarters, was attended by Principal Staff Officers who gathered to celebrate Adekunle’s achievements.

He said during the ceremony, the Commandant of the NDA, Major General Abdul Ibrahim, praised Adekunle for his hard work, excellence, and discipline, emphasising that his selection for further training in the UK was based solely on merit.

“This opportunity is awarded not due to favouritism or connections but through rigorous assessment and performance,” the commandant stated.

Ibrahim further underscored that such opportunities were crucial in shaping the future of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, noting that it was imperative to reward those who show exceptional dedication and aptitude.

Adekunle, visibly moved, expressed his gratitude for the support and guidance he received at the NDA.

He promised to represent the academy honourably and to apply the knowledge and skills he acquired at Sandhurst to serve his country upon his return.

Maidawa said Adekunle received blessings from his mentors and peers, who voiced their confidence in his abilities.

“The NDA community gathered to bid him a warm farewell, with hopes that he would return as a leader ready to contribute positively to the military and the nation,” Maidawa said.

