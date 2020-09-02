The Nigerian Defence Academy Armed Forces Selection Board for the 72 Regular Course is to begin on September 12.

Brigadier General Ayoola Aboaba, the Registrar of the Academy, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Aboaba said the process would end on October 24.

He said: “Shortlisted candidates are to appear for interview before the Armed Forces Selection Board (AFSB) from Saturday, September 12 to October 24 at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Ribadu Campus, Kaduna.”

According to him, the candidates will appear in three batches.

He said: “Batch 1, which included Anambra, Bauchi, Delta, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Nassarawa, Ondo and Plateau states, is to report for screening from September 12.

“Batch 2, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Imo, Katsina, Kogi, Osun, Oyo, Rivers, Yobe and Zamfara states, is to report on September 26.

“Batch 3, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, FCT, Jigawa , Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ogun, Sokoto and Taraba States will report on October 10.”

Aboaba said any candidate who failed to report on September 12 and 26 and October 10 for batches 1, 2 and 3 respectively, would not be allowed to attend the interview.

He said: “Any candidate in batches 2 and 3 who is seen around the NDA premises before September 26 and October 10 respectively would be disqualified.

“All candidates will be accommodated and fed throughout the duration of their stay for the AFSB and they must come along with their Bank Verification Number and bank account number.

“Other details and information would be contained in the portal.”

In another development, Aboaba said the result of the NDA screening test, which held on August 15, had been released.

“Candidates who sat for the Screening Test should log onto www.nda.edu.ng or www.ndaapplications.net to check for their names,” he said.