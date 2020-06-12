The Nigerian Defence Academy has raised the alarm over the claim by some persons that its forms were already on sale.

The NDA raised the alarm in a statement by its spokesman, Major Abubakar Abdullahi.

It said its attention was drawn to a publication through the web link _https://www.mediangr.com.ng/education/nda-form-72nd-regular-course/1722/_

announcing the sale of admission forms for 72nd Regular Course into NDA.

Abdullahi said: “The general public are please informed that the indicated website is not an official website of NDA nor was the publication originated from NDA. The NDA portal for application forms of 72nd Regular Course has since closed and only the successful candidates that meet the required UTME scores for NDA would be contacted for further screening process in due course.”

He said information relating to the NDA can only be accessed through its official website: www.nda.edu.ng and official social media platforms.

—