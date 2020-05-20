The Nigerian Defence Academy says it has postponed the screening test for its 72 Regular Course schedule to hold on May 30, adding that a new date will be communicated.

The Academy’s Registrar, Brigadier General Ayoola Aboaba, announced the postponement in a statement he signed and issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Aboaba said the screening test was earlier scheduled to hold on May 30 as indicated on the application portal of the NDA.

He said: “However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent measures put in place by the Federal Government to prevent further spread through interstate lockdown and restrictions on travels, the screening test is hereby postponed.

“A new date for the test will be communicated in due course when the current situation improves.

“Candidates are hereby advised to check the portal regularly for updates. Inconveniences caused by this new development is highly regretted.”