The Nigerian Defence Academy has matriculated 541 cadets of 72 Regular Course on Thursday in Kaduna.

Declaring the event open, the Commandant, Major General Sagir Yaro, charged the cadets to display high level of seriousness in both academic and military training while in the academy.

Yaro reassured the cadets that the NDA would provide all they needed to succeed in their training.

Also, the Provost of the Academy, Prof. Isa Garba, congratulated the newly-admitted cadets for successfully scaling through the very rigorous selection process required to gain admission into the prestigious NDA, Africa’s leading military university.

Garba encouraged the cadets to be steadfast and work hard to achieve success in both military and academic courses.

The Guest of Honour, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Umaru (retd), presented a paper, titled: “Role of Military Personnel in Tackling Contemporary Security Challenges.”

Umar challenged the cadets to put in their best and equip themselves with the adequate skills necessary to becoming professionals and efficient officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He disclosed that fighting insecurity effectively requires adequate resources and the right manpower steered in the right direction.

He added that everyone must play their part effectively, with high level of professionalism for the current security challenges in the country to be surmounted.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the matriculation marks the formal induction of the cadets into various degree courses in the Academy.

NAN reports that the cadets included 64 from Faculty of Engineering, 113 from Faculty of Science and 197 from Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences.

Other included 122 from Faculty of Military Science and Interdisciplinary Studies and 45 from Faculty of Management Sciences.