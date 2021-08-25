NDA: Kidnapped Major reported dead + Photos of late Officers

There were reports on Tuesday that an Officer kidnapped by bandits who invaded the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Kaduna State, simply identified as Major Dalung, has been killed.

According to reports reaching The Eagle Online, the Major was found dead on Tuesday hours after his kidnap.

The bandits had in the early hours of Tuesday broken into the NDA through its fence that was reported to have been breached.

They shot dead two officers at the training school for aspiring Officers of the country’s three Services: Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy.

According to photographs of other deceased Officers, they were of the Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, with Dalung, who was kidnapped, belonging to the Nigerian Army.

The NDA confirmed the attack on the Academy and the death of the initial two Officers hours after the attack.

The Academy was yet to react to the reported death of Major Dalung.