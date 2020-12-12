Former Senate President David Mark has described the death of Sam Nda-Isaiah, publisher of Leadership Newspapers, as “a shocking and devastating loss” to Nigeria.

In a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, Mark said that the death of the pharmacist was “a sad reminder of how temporary and transient life could be.”

Mark said that Nda-Isaiah was “a man of ideas whose contributions to the socio-economic and political development of the country will remain evergreen.

“He was a man full of life and ideas. He worked for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria. He had a big dream for a prosperous nation but death has robbed the country of this great mind.

“We shall miss his robust contributions and leadership acumen. We shall miss his political sagacity and intellectual prowess,” Mark said.

Mark particularly lamented that the columnist died at a time when his wealth of experience, especially in entrepreneurship, was most needed to add value to the nation’s quest for development.

He extended his condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, government and people of Niger, and also prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest.

Nda-Isaiah died on Friday after a brief illness. He was aged 58.