NDA gets new Commandant

Maj.-Gen. John Ochai has assumed duty as the 32nd Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna.

A statement by the NDA Public Relations Officer, Maj. Victor Olukoya on Tuesday in Kaduna, said Ochai took over from Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf who retired from active military service on June 26.

In his remarks before the handing over, Yusuf thanked God for a successful career and fruitful tenure as Commandant NDA.

He appreciated the entire NDA community for their support and urged them to extend the same cooperation to his successor.

Yusuf described Ochai as a highly decorated military officer and the right man for the job.

Responding, the new commandant described his appointment as a privilege to serve the country.

He appreciated his predecessor for the transformation recorded during his tenure, saying it would be difficult to fill the shoes he left.

Ochai expressed readiness to learn, noting that every appointment is an opportunity for learning and improvement.

The Commandant congratulated Yusuf on his successful retirement and thanked him for his impressive service to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation.

Maj.-Gen. Ochai is a member of 39 Regular Course and a highly decorated officer of the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps.

His previous appointments include Director of Operations, Army Headquarters, and Commandant, Nigerian Army Armour School Bauchi, among others.