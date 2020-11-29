The Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy, Major General Jamil Sarham, has urged officers and soldiers of Nigerian Army to maintain high level of discipline and loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari and the constitution.

Sarham made the call at the 7 Brigade Battalion West African Social Activities 2020 at Lungi Barracks, Abuja on Saturday.

He said the Guards Brigade had remained the hub of regimentation, while 7 Guards Battalion had always set the pace.

He also implored the personnel to demonstrate high level of regimentation in the discharge of their duties.

Sarham commended the brigade for the conduct of the WASA celebration, adding that the quality of the event gave credence to the high standard the battalion was known for.

According to him, the ceremony has achieved its purpose of creating a relaxed atmosphere for both officers and soldiers as well as their families, given the fact that the year had been tough with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“To the officers and soldiers of 7 Battalion, I hereby congratulate you for seeing the end of another demanding, but yet successful, year.

“Let me use this opportunity to implore you all to remain peaceful and continue to abide by all existing regulations as well as instructions that may be passed to you from time to time.”

The Commanding Officer, 7 Brigade Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Muktar Daroda, said that WASA was a military regimental event aimed at creating conducive atmosphere for officers, soldiers and their families at the end of a rigorous training year.

Daroda said the event was also aimed at promoting cultural integration among members of the barracks community.

He said that WASA’s origin dated back to World War 2 period when the indigenous Nigerian army frontier celebrated their cultural heritage at the end of every year.

The Commanding Officer said the colonial authorities instituted the event, adding that the Nigerian army had sustained and made it a recurring feature annually.

He said the battalion was marking the social activities for the first time in 2020.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the activity featured cultural dances by different ethnic groups, lighting of camp fire as well as raffle draws.

Part of the activities was a tug of war between female soldiers and barrack women.

The barrack women won.