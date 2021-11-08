NDA attack: Nigerian Air Force Officer nabbed + Photos

An Officer with the Nigeria Air Force, Torsabo Solomon, has been nabbed in connection with the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State.

The Officer, with 153 BSG, was accused of having collaborated with the bandits that attacked the NDA, killing an Officer.

One other Officer was also abducted during the attack.

Solomon, who is attached to the Nigerian Air Force Comprehensive School, Yola, Adamawa State, was arrested on Monday in Yola and moved to the NDA in Kaduna.

He was reportedly arrested on the order of the Base Commander of BSG 153 based on a request by the Commandant of the NDA.

The NDA was attacked on August 24, 2021.

The kidnapped Officer was eventually freed from his captors on September 17, 2021.