The Nigerian Defence Academy says the screening test for all its candidates will hold on August 15 at designated centres across the country, starting from 7am.

The NDA Registrar, Brigadier General Ayoola Aboaba, announced this in a statement issued in Kaduna on Monday.

Aboaba said: “This is to bring to the attention of candidates that the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) screening test will now hold on August 15 at designated centres by 7am prompt.

“All candidates are expected to come with their acknowledgment card, NDA screening test admission card, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration slip and two postcard size (3.5 x 5 inches) photographs.”

According to him, each candidate is to write his/her JAMB registration number, full names, state of origin, chosen course, name of test centre and signature at the back of the photograph.

Aboaba added: “All candidates are to wear their facemasks and face shields, as any candidate without these protective equipment will not be allowed to write the test.

“Please note for strict compliance.”

