The Nigerian Defence Academy alerted the general public, especially applicants of 71RC who could not make the final admission list, of the existence of fraudulent syndicate purportedly claiming to be admission officers of the Academy.

These fraudsters, a statement by the Academy on Tuesday said, send various messages to candidates requesting them to call certain phone numbers with a view to gaining admission in the supplementary list.

The statement by the spokesman of the NDA, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, added: “The Academy strongly advises the public to disregard such messages. Such messages were not initiated by the Nigerian Defence Academy. Hence, the general public should note that there is no supplementary list of any kind for 71 Regular Course.

“The NDA use only mainstream media, its official website (www.nda.edu.ng) and its social media channels on facebook and twitter (DefenceAcademyNG and HQ_NDA respectively) to disseminate public information.Therefore, NDA will never direct you to call any phone number for admission or payment.

“The general public is therefore advised not to fall prey or have any dealings with said admission fraudsters. You are to report the activities of such fraudsters to the nearest Military or Police Unit.”