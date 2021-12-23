NCWS executive in Kano dissolved, caretaker committee named

Laraba Shoda, the National President of the National Council for Women Societies, has dissolved the executive council of the Kano State NCWS with immediate effect.

The dissolution of the executive, headed by Hajia Zainab Musa, was announced in a statement issued by Shoda.

The statement was issued on Thursday in Abuja.

Following the dissolution, Shoda approved the appointment of a caretaker committee to oversee the affairs of the Kano NCWS.

She said: “A caretaker committee has to be put in place.

“For this, Dr Atika Bala Maiyafe as been appointed to head the caretaker committee.

“She is to take over the affairs of the NCWS with immediate effect.”

Shoda said that the dissolved executive had overstayed their tenure.

She said: “They have been on seat for 14 years instead of the five years.

“We appealed to them to conduct elections but they chose to ignore the national body.”