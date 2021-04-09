President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Asabe Vilita-Bashir as the new Director-General of the National Centre for Women Development.

The appointment is contained in a statement signed by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Vilita-Bashir will take over the mantle of leadership of NCWD on April 12 from Mary Ekpere-Ita, who has completed her term in office.

The statement described the new D-G as a “celebrated academic, a woman of substance and of course, a mother to many.

“The passion and burning desire to enlarge the frontiers of women development, inclusion in social affairs and amplifying their voices on issues did not suddenly emanate from the blues.”

The new D-G hails from Gwoza Local Government area of Borno State.

She obtained a first degree in Chemistry and Mathematics in 1988 of the University of Maiduguri and a Ph.D in Educational Philosophy.

In 1999, Vilita-Bashir was elected into the Borno State House of Assembly and was reelected in 2003.

She was appointed as a member of Borno State Executive Council in 2005.

In 2015, the new D-G was elected to represent Gwoza, Damboa and Chibok Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

While at the National Assembly from 2015 to 2019 she was the Deputy Chairman, Women in Parliament.