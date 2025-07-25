NCSP, Chinese join forces to boost electric vehicle, mining investment in Nigeria

The Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) has held talks with the China-Africa Geoscience Cooperation Center and Yangtse Automotive Group on collaborative investments in the mining and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing sectors with the aim of revitalizing Nigeria’s manufacturing base and unlocking sustainable industrial growth.

At a meeting held at the NCSP Abuja Office on Thursday, the Director General of NCSP, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to reindustrialize by leveraging strategic Chinese investments to build a resilient and competitive industrial ecosystem by attracting serious, long-term Chinese investors.

Tegbe highlighted opportunities across the full EV value chain, from mineral extraction and refining to battery storage, charging infrastructure, and vehicle manufacturing, positioning Nigeria as a hub for clean mobility and energy innovation in West Africa.

He also commended the efforts of the Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr Dele Alake, in advancing sectoral reforms.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese delegation, Professor Hu Peng, Secretary General of the China-Africa Geoscience Center, reaffirmed President Xi Jinping’s commitment to China-Africa cooperation.

Pro Peng noted the Center’s longstanding collaboration with Nigeria in geoscience research and capacity building, while spotlighting the readiness of Yangtse Automotive and Hubei Wan New Energy to invest in Nigeria’s evolving industrial landscape.

As part of the next steps, Yangtse Automotive, Hubei Wan New Energy and NCSP have agreed to collaborate to ensure the immediate realization of the proposed investments and ensure efficient and effective regulatory approvals in both China and Nigeria.

Nigeria is expected to submit a formal expression of interest to NCSP, outlining specific areas of collaboration.

The NCSP team will, in turn, undertake a technical visit to Hubei Wan New Energy’s facilities in the coming weeks to assess capacity and feasibility.

This engagement reinforces the NCSP’s mandate to facilitate credible international partnerships that stimulate manufacturing, create jobs, and accelerate Nigeria’s industrial transformation under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

