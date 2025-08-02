NCS rolls out AEO programme, phases out fast track scheme

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it will begin transitioning from the current Fast Track Scheme to the globally recognised Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme.

This, the Nigeria Customs Service said, is part of its commitment to align Nigeria’s trade facilitation procedures with international best practices.

The Service’s Spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Maiwada said that this strategic move was grounded in the World Customs Organisation’s (WCO) SAFE Framework of Standards and backed by Sections 108 to 111 of the NCS Act, 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NCS officially inaugurated the AEO on February 15, 2025, following a pilot scheme, which started on April 15, 2024, with six companies.

The benefits include faster cargo release, reduced inspections, and cost savings.

Maiwada said that the current Fast Track Scheme would officially be phased out by the end of 2025.

He added: “Consequently, the current Fast Track Scheme will be officially decommissioned, effective December 31, 2025.

“All beneficiaries currently enrolled in the Fast Track Scheme are mandated to initiate their migration to the AEO Compliance Programme by submitting their applications through the dedicated portal: aeo.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng.

“Only companies approved under the AEO Programme will continue to enjoy trade facilitation privileges previously accorded under the Fast Track scheme.”

According to Maiwada, all eligible operators should embrace this transition and actively participate in the AEO Programme.

He explained that this would enable them to maintain their competitive edge and help build a more secure, transparent, and efficient trade environment in Nigeria

He said: “The service will continue to prioritise compliance-driven facilitation, secure trade practices, and the modernisation of customs procedures in line with global trends.

“It also remains committed to improving Nigeria’s ranking on the global trade index, securing supply chains, and fostering a transparent and efficient cargo clearance ecosystem that benefits both government and legitimate businesses.”

According to The SPRO, as part of the rollout and stakeholder education process, the service will be hosting a stakeholders engagement forum on August 6, 2025 in Lagos.

Maiwada said that the forum would bring together stakeholders for a sensitisation programme on the objectives, benefits, eligibility requirements, and application procedures for the AEO Programme.

He said that participants would also have the opportunity to interact with NCS officers overseeing the AEO implementation process.

The spokesman described the AEO Programme as a structured initiative that offers trusted traders, who meet specified compliance, financial, and security criteria, a certain level of priority in customs processes.

This, he said, included pre-arrival clearance, minimal inspection, expedited release, and possible mutual recognition with other customs administrations.

He added that the scheme was designed to build trust, ensure cargo integrity, and enhance the predictability and transparency of Nigeria’s import-export operations.

