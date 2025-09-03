NCS records N3.68t revenue for first half of 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded a revenue of N3.68 trillion for the first half of 2025, surpassing its revenue target by N390.20 billion, equivalent to 11.85 percent.

This is made known in a statement issued to newsmen by the spokesman of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Maiwada said the Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) did a comprehensive review of the revenue, which was announced at its 63rd regular meeting.

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun.

The NCS spokesman said that the board linked the achievement to the effectiveness of NCS`s ongoing reforms, improved compliance by stakeholders and enhanced deployment of technology in Customs operations alongside service’s strengthened capacity in revenue mobilisation.

He said: Between 1st January and 30th June 2025, the service recorded a total revenue collection of N3,682,496,530,576.48, representing a remarkable performance above expectations.

“In practical terms, this signifies that within six months, the NCS has already achieved 55.93 per cent of its annual revenue target.”

Maiwada said that the NCSB at the meeting approved the appointment of four Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs) and 12 Assistant Comptroller-Generals (ACGs).

He said that the appointments were to fill vacancies created by the recent retirement of some management members, while also strengthening equitable representation within the Service’s leadership structure.

He added that the appointments were in line with the availability of positions across the six geopolitical zones.

According to him, this is in strict compliance with the Federal Character Policy of the Government, as provided in Section 14(4) of the NCS Act, 2023.

He said: “The newly appointed DCGs are: AB Mohammed (North-West), GO Omale (North-Central), OC Orbih (South-South), D Nnadi (South-East).

“While the new ACGs include: MP Binga (North-East), CA Awo (South-East), AB Shuaibu (North-Central), AT Abe (North-West), K Mohammed (North-West), B Mohammed (North-West).

“TM Daniyan (North-Central), B Oramalugo (South-East), OP Olaniyan (South-West), B Olomu (South-West), IK Oladeji (South-West), and CC Dim (South-East).”

The spokesman said the board also approved the promotion of 3,312 senior officers across various ranks from Comptroller of Customs (CC) to Assistant Superintendent of Customs II (ASC 11).

Maiwada added: “Additionally, the NCS Management during its sixth Management Meeting held on Friday, 29 August 2025, approved the promotion of 202 junior officers from Assistant Inspector (AIC) to Customs Assistant I (CA1).

“These promotions underscore the service’s commitment to merit-based career progression and recognition of outstanding performance.”

He said that disciplinary matters were presented during the meeting, leading to the demotion of two officers to the next lower rank for various levels of misconduct.

Maiwada added that two other officers were granted reinstatement after reviewing their cases.

“This action reflects the board’s commitment to upholding accountability and fairness, in line with the service’s core values,” he said.

On the Trade Modernisation Project, he said the board acknowledged milestones recorded, including wider deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS) and arrival of six scanners, including an FS6000 model to boost non-intrusive inspection.

Other achievements also include the procurement of Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) equipment, setup of the Centralised Image Analysis System (CIAS) at Customs Headquarters, reinforcement of cybersecurity architecture among others.

Maiwada said that the board acknowledged that these developments further aligned Nigeria’s clearance processes with international best practices.

According to him, the Comptroller-General of NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, congratulated the newly appointed and promoted officers while charging them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Adeniyi also reaffirmed the service’s commitment to innovation, inclusivity, transparency, and excellence in service delivery, while appreciating the Minister of Finance for his continued support and guidance.

