NCS fixes glitch of product certificate transmission on B’Odogwu

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has resolved the delay in the transmission of product certificates for Form M and Standards Organisation of Nigeria Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) on its B’Odogwu digital platform.

The Form M and Standards Organisation of Nigeria Conformity Assessment Programme are required for processing the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report.

The Comptroller-General of the NCS, Bashir Adeniyi, confirmed this in a statement by the service’s spokesman, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adeniyi explained that the disruption was due to technical integration challenges that emerged during the process of onboarding the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on the B’Odogwu platform on July 23.

“These system-related issues temporarily impacted traders’ ability to accurately capture their Form M, PAAR, and Single Goods Declaration (SGD)” he said.

He listed the challenges identified to include limited space for trader names, incorrect data formatting, missing 10-digit product codes, ambiguous error prompts, and difficulties linking the Tax Identification Number (TIN) to traders’ profiles.

The C-G said that while the NCS was able to promptly resolve the issues within its system, further coordination was required to complete the resolution on SON’s side.

He said: “The NCS is pleased to confirm that as of Wednesday, August 6, 2025, both agencies have successfully resolved the transmission issues.

“Product Certificates and SONCAP documents are now being transmitted seamlessly, and the backlog of affected transactions is being cleared.”

According to the C-G, to continuously support stakeholders, the NCS has rolled out nationwide implementation of the B’Odogwu platform across Zones A, B, C, and D.

This, he said, was alongside trained officers on the ground to provide hands-on technical assistance to traders and licenced agents.

Adeniyi assured importers and licensed customs agents that concerns raised by them have been addressed, while other operational challenges that may occur on the B’Odogwu platform would be continuously resolved.

He said: “The NCS remains committed to transparency, collaboration, and stakeholder engagement.

“Regular training sessions for stakeholders are ongoing across various commands.

“These sessions not only build user capacity but also serve as a channel for surfacing and resolving operational challenges on the platform.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the NCS announced on May 5 that it had successfully integrated the Form M process into the B’Odogwu Trade Portal through a pilot scheme across three commands.

The initiative marked a major milestone in the NCS’s tech-driven reform agenda to modernise trade processes.

NAN reports that following the pilot’s success, carriers were advised to begin transmitting manifests to the B’Odogwu platform.

