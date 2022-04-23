NCS auctions intercepted vehicles used for smuggling

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has auctioned hundreds of intercepted vehicles used for smuggling in the state.

The Acting State’s Controller of NCS, Alhaji Dalha Wada-Chedi, disclosed this Friday while briefing newsmen in Katsina, explaining that the decision was in compliance with the order of the Controller General (CG), Col. Hamid Ali (Rtd.)

He explained that the CG has ordered the auction of the abandoned intercepted vehicles to those interested to use them as scraps.

Wada-Chedi added that this was not the first time the NCS would auction such vehicles.

“The auction exercise was done through the use of our rules and regulations the beneficiaries would have to pieces the vehicles.

“The aim of doing this is to provide the steel companies with the raw materials, reduce smuggling, decongest their premises and provide job opportunities,“ he said.

A beneficiary, Chukwube Ofoma , disclosed that he made payment to the Federal government’s account for the vehicles, saying it was a good development.

Another beneficiary, Alhaji Garba Sheka, praised the FG for giving them the opportunity to buy the scraps, pointing out “it will boost our business and also assist in providing job opportunities.