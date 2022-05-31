NCPC sets to commence airlifting of pilgrims to Israel, Jordan in June

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has announced that the Commission will commence the airlifting of pilgrims to Israel and Jordan by the middle of June.

The NCPC boss made the disclosure Tuesday, in Abuja at a send-off organized for a retiring senior officer of the commission, Pastor Tete Yakubu, who had attained the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Pam explained that the 2021 main pilgrimage was expected to have commenced on May 30, based on the understanding the commission had with state pilgrim officials but was shifted forward due to operational reasons.

The ES said that all arrangements had been completed for a successful operation.

On the retiring official, Pam described him as “a true man of God who had worked tirelessly for the commission.”

He admonished him to hold on to God and depend on Him as his guide even as he exited the commission.

In his remarks, the Director of Administration, Barnabas Ali said Pastor Yakubu had conducted himself very well all through his service in the Commission.

“Retirement is part of life and every public servant must retire one day,” he said, urging members of staff of the Commission to be supportive and show love to one another.

He also enjoined them to engage in healthy relationships and shun rivalry, as “no one remains in civil service forever.”

In his remarks, Yakubu appreciated the staff of the commission for the time he spent in service, and advised the staff to be patient and always do the right thing as they await their turn to retire.