NCPC sets date for delayed 2025 Easter Pilgrimage

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission will inaugurate the delayed 2025 Easter Pilgrimage exercise on September 14, at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri, Imo.

Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Executive Secretary of the commission made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The statement was signed by Celestine Toruka, Deputy Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, NCPC.

In the statement, Adegbite said, ahead of the official commencement of the delayed 2025 Easter Pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan, the commission has made efforts and taken steps to make it seamless and successful

Specifically, he said the commission had undertaken an inspection of the pilgrims’ aircraft in Antalya, Turkey, where he was received by the Executive Director of Atlasjet, Serkan Yazicioglu.

He disclosed that Atlasjet is the approved air carrier by the NCPC for the airlift of Nigerian Christian pilgrims for 2025.

Adegbite also explained that one of the policy thrusts of his administration is adherence to the principle of due process.

“The Commission cannot afford to compromise on its set standards.

“The physical inspection of the pilgrims’ aircraft is necessary to ensure that the aircraft meets the required specifications as codified in the contractual agreement between the Commission and the air carrier.

“The Commission will stop at nothing to ensure that the philosophy behind its corporate slogan, “Service and Satisfaction,” is implemented to the latter,” he said

Adegbite further acknowledged that the aircraft inspection was satisfactory and expressed optimism that it would be able to airlift the Nigerian pilgrims safely and comfortably.

He thanked the Executive Director of Atlasjet, Serkan Yazicioglu, for his expertise and unwavering commitment to serving the Nigerian Christian pilgrims seamlessly.

Also in the statement, the Executive Director of Atlasjet, assured the NCPC boss that there would be no service failure in their operation.

He added that the safety of the Nigerian pilgrims has been their priority.

Yazicioglu explained that the aircraft is an Airbus with a seating capacity of 350 and is technically top-notch with in-flight modern facilities.

He assured the Executive Secretary that the aircraft would be deployed to Nigeria before September 14, preparatory to the inaugural flight of the airlift of intending Christian pilgrims to Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

