NCPC moves to prevent absconding by pilgrims – Rev. Uja

Rev. Tor Uja, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission said that the commission has introduced a four-step extreme vetting of pilgrimage, to prevent absconding by pilgrims.

Uja made this assertion in an interview with newsmen at the ‘Bid Opening for Airlifting and Ground Handling for 2018 Christian Pilgrimage’, on Monday in Abuja.

Rev. Uja said that the commission had introduced a four-step extreme vetting to ensure that anybody found guilty as charged would not be allowed to travel to the Holy land for pilgrimage.

He, however, explained that the vetting would be concentrated on states that were already found guilty of such acts.

He said: “We have also introduced a four-step process of pilgrimage screening, the extreme vetting begins especially with those states we call the red line states.

“Those are the states that we call, we conclude that have the highest propensity of absconding figures.

“All those states we say no to your candidates until any candidate shows himself or herself worthy of travelling.

“Anybody worthy must supply a guarantor from the government or a high government official without, which no matter the money you have you will not go.”

Accordig to the NCPC boss, money is not enough criteria to go on Holy Pilgrimage.

He said that the ability to pay and travel for pilgrimage was not okay but returning back to Nigeria and contributing to national development that was the big deal.

Uja said: “We have decided that money is not enough qualification for you to go on pilgrimage and the ability to pay is not sufficient.

“It is the conclusions that will return to Nigeria and make a contribution to the development of this country that qualifies you go on pilgrimage.

“To go on pilgrimage not that you paid money, not that you have a guarantor, not that and not that you want to travel.”

In his response, Serkan Yazicioglu, Executive Director, Atlas Jet Nigeria LTD, said they have been working with NCPC since 2011 and the bidding process had always been transparent, fair and professional.

Yazicioglu noted that the process had a lot of documentation and regulations, adding that it had to be complied with and be proven correctly.

He said: “We have worked with NCPC since 2011. We are elected for the bidding and we are operating for the Christian pilgrimage flights.

“This year and last year it was very professional, very transparent, and fair; there were lots of documentation and regulation, which we have to comply with and you have to prove them.”

Shadia Srour, General Manager, Tabar Tours, explained that the bidding process was an impressive one as there were no hitches when it was conducted.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that eight ground handlers and four air carriers were present for the bid-opening programme.