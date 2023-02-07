NCPC commences screening for intending pilgrims in Adamawa

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has commenced screening of no fewer than 150 intending Christian pilgrims in Adamawa.

Speaking at the screening exercise Tuesday in Yola, the capital city, NCPC Team Lead, Adamu Yahaya, said that the screening was one of the major steps to a successful pilgrimage.

Yahaya, an Assistant Director with NCPC, urged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and be obedient to the authorities, both in Nigeria and in the holy land of Jordan.

He also warned against absconding, stressing that anyone who did so would have his/her guarantor brought to book.

Yahaya appropriated Adamawa Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (CPWB) for its diligence in the screening exercise and sensitisation of pilgrims.

Executive Secretary of CPWB, Rev. Zenald Love, said that the pilgrims were drawn from all the 21 local government areas of the State.

He added that five were drawn from each Council area, making a total of 105 pilgrims, in addition to the officials, including the medical team, to ensure a successful exercise.

“The officials are saddled with the responsibility of treating the pilgrims well. I can assure you that nobody will look down on the pilgrims, as we see every pilgrim as a VIP,” he said.

Love further said that the board was doing everything possible to sensitise the intending pilgrims for a successful spiritual journey.

Head of Operation of CPWB, Ron Nashian, said that the board had done everything within its powers to ensure a hitch- free exercise.

He urged the pilgrims to cooperate with the officials while in Nigeria and in the holy land.