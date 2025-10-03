NCPC CEO urges Pilgrims to live life worthy of emulation

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has urged pilgrims to strive to live a life worthy of emulation.

He made this call at Tabar Hotels in Nazareth, during the official presentation of Jerusalem Pilgrims Certificates to Imo and Abia state pilgrims currently participating in the NCPC 2025 Easter Pilgrimage exercise.

Bishop Adegbite, according to a statement by the Spokesman for the NCPC, Celestine Toruka, emphasised the need for pilgrims to ensure that the new title of JP attached to their names should reflect in their character and conduct.

He noted that expectation from the people is very high and they must live up to it and be role models to others in their respective domains.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, lauded the pilgrims for their excellent conduct throughout the 10-day pilgrimage experience in the Holy Land and lauded the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for his interest in the spiritual well-being of his people and his consistency in sponsoring pilgrims to the Holy Land.

She further commended NCPC for the excellent coordination of the pilgrimage exercise as well as the ground handler, Tabar Tours Nazareth, Israel for the excellent services rendered.

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Abia State on Religious Matters, Special Apostle Kenneth Wiper, affirmed that pilgrimage is not a mere exercise but a deep spiritual exercise of faith.

He emphasized the need for pilgrims to live above board and be a shining light for others to emulate.

The Charge D’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Israel, Mr. Ezekiel Ikwe, applauded the NCPC for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage exercise and appreciated the governments of Imo and Abia states for sponsoring their pilgrims.