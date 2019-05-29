The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, Rev. Tor Uja, has advised the Federal Government against negotiating with kidnappers and terrorists.

Uja made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

The NCPC boss said that paying ransom for the release of a kidnap victim was irrational and encourages the perpetrators of the act.

He said that negotiating with terrorists and kidnappers and paying them was a bad policy.

He said: “As a nation, we must end this now. No more negotiating with terrorists, kidnappers, bandits and whichever name they call themselves.

“Nigeria need to learn from Israel, the time has now come for Nigeria to finally adopt an iron-clad policy of not negotiating with terrorists just like Israel.” The NCPC boss also cautioned the media against giving kidnappers and bandits publicity, stating that they were not contributing to national development by doing so.

He, however, advised the media to reduce their focus on terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

Uja urged Nigerians to believe in the national anthem and the pledge, adding that a nation is sustained by the patriotism of the citizens.

He said: “The National Anthem and Pledge are well focused to bind us together in unity. This must begin with our commitment to taking responsibility and ownership.

“I believe we shall do well to remember the words and reflect on them in all we think, speak and do.

“A sense of belonging and patriotism is not something that any government can force on any citizen. Whether a government is good or bad should not destroy any citizen’s stake in the nation.

“The identity of any citizen is rooted in the national statement of identity. I am a Nigerian means a lot to me and I choose to know what binds us together.”

He urged Nigerians to prepare themselves in a heroic way and to appreciate their leaders.